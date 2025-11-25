/What is ‘Santa Claus Rally’ in stock market and is one coming this December?

The phrase “Santa Claus Rally” was popularised by analyst Yale Hirsch in his Stock Trader’s Almanac around 1972. While the effect may date back to the 1920s, the consistent documentation begins post-1950.
The term Santa Claus Rally refers to a historical tendency for stock markets, particularly in the US, to gain during the last five trading days of December and the first two trading days of January. For example, data for the S&P 500 show average gains of about 1.3 per cent over this period since 1950.
Studies report that the rally period has given positive returns around 75 per cent–80 per cent of the time in the U.S. markets. The average positive return is modest (1.3 per cent), meaning while it happens frequently, it is not dramatic.
There is no single agreed-upon cause, but several plausible factors are cited:
No, the phenomenon fails sometimes, and a “missed” Santa Claus rally may itself signal weaker market conditions or lower performance ahead.
As of current commentary (late 2025), some analysts remain cautious: while historical precedent exists, market conditions are different (inflation, interest rates, global uncertainty). For example, some recent pieces argue that a rally may not “come early”. So while possible, it is not a guarantee.
The Santa Claus Rally is a well-documented calendar effect: markets usually rise slightly in the final trading days of December and early January. But past performance is not a guarantee for this December. If you’re expecting a big windfall purely because the calendar reads “December”, you may be disappointed, the pattern works more often than not, but not always.