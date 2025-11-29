What is 'S-500 Prometheus' and why India wants to buy it after S-400 success in Operation Sindoor

The S-500 is a cutting-edge Russian mobile air-defence and anti-ballistic-missile system, developed by Almaz-Antey. It is designed to intercept ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles, stealth aircraft and even low-orbit satellites. It reportedly boasts an intercept range up to 600 km and can engage threats at altitudes up to ~200 km, giving it a coverage envelope much broader than most existing air-defence platforms.