/What is S-4? All about the secret US base near Area 51, where Bob Lazar allegedly saw UFOs

When people think of UFOs and government secrets, Area 51 usually comes to mind. But according to whistleblower Bob Lazar, the real mystery lies in a facility nearby called S-4.
Lazar claimed that S-4 is located near Papoose Lake, just south of Area 51 in Nevada. Unlike the more famous base, S-4 has never been officially acknowledged. According to Lazar, access to the site was highly restricted, with security far tighter than Area 51 itself.
One of Lazar’s most striking claims was that S-4 had camouflaged hangars built into a mountainside, designed to blend with the desert terrain. Inside, he said, were nine flying saucers of alien origin, each with unique designs and advanced propulsion systems.
At S-4, Lazar reported working on reverse-engineering propulsion systems powered by a mysterious substance he called Element 115. This element, according to him, enabled anti-gravity flight, technology far beyond anything known to science at the time. Interestingly, a version of Element 115 (Moscovium) was later synthesised in labs, fuelling renewed debate about his story.
Lazar described S-4 as a place of strict compartmentalisation, scientists only knew what they were directly working on, with little to no communication across teams. Security was intense, and Lazar claimed workers were constantly monitored to prevent leaks.
The US government has never acknowledged the existence of S-4. No documents, photos, or declassified materials confirm Lazar’s description of the base. Skeptics argue this makes the story unreliable, while believers claim the secrecy is proof of a cover-up.
Since Lazar’s revelations in 1989, S-4 has become a fixture in UFO culture. It’s often referenced in documentaries, books, and discussions about extraterrestrial technology. For many, S-4 represents the “real Area 51” the place where alien secrets are hidden away.
Whether S-4 is a hoax, a misunderstood research site, or truly a hub of alien technology, Bob Lazar’s claims have kept it at the center of UFO debates for over three decades. To this day, S-4 remains one of the most mysterious alleged bases in U.S. military history.