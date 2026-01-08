/What is Russia’s 'shadow fleet'? The sanctions-dodging tanker network moving oil worldwide

On Wednesday, the US European Command confirmed the seizure of the Marinera for violating US sanctions. “The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” it said in a post on X. Following the Russia Ukraine war, the European Union (EU), G7, and allied partners imposed extensive sanctions targeting Russia's economy, in particular the oil sector. These so-called 'ghost' or shadow vessels transport sanctioned crude and petroleum products to markets while avoiding Western restrictions.