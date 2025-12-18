/What is Rafale-M and how its secret weapon changes the Indian Ocean forever?

The acquisition is not just about replacing old jets; it is about a massive doctrinal shift. According to Asianet Newsable, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi officially confirmed the strategic intent during the commissioning of the MH-60R squadron in Goa on Wednesday. He stated: "The Navy has maintained an unwavering focus on enhancing the integral ship-borne aviation capabilities... It is in this context that the signing of the contract for 26 Rafale M carrier-borne aircraft assumes particular significance, strengthening our long-range maritime strike and land attack capabilities."