/What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time

Quantum teleportation sends information, not matter, using entanglement from one place to another. In 2024, scientists teleported a quantum state of light over 30 km of fibre-optic cable alongside live internet traffic.
Quantum teleportation involves sending information from one place to another using something called "quantum entanglement". It transfers information instantly and over any distance without needing any future technology. In this technology, an instantaneous transfer of a particle's exact quantum state (information) took place to a distant particle using "quantum entanglement," rather than moving the physical object itself. Recent breakthroughs allow this data to travel over existing fibre-optic cables, enabling secure, unhackable communication and linking quantum processors.
In 2024, researchers achieved what was long thought impossible: quantum teleportation over the internet. A quantum state of light was transmitted across more than 30 kilometres of fibre-optic cable while ordinary internet traffic flowed alongside it.
During the experiments, scientists enabled quantum teleportation by precisely controlling light scattering so fragile photon-based information could survive heavy internet traffic. By selecting an optimal wavelength and using advanced filters to reduce interference, they successfully teleported a quantum state of light. Crucially, the experiment was conducted on a live, real-world network, not a simulation, proving that quantum communication can coexist with conventional internet data infrastructure.
Teleporting quantum states through existing fibre networks opens pathways toward quantum-connected computing, ultra-secure communication, and advanced sensing technologies. The achievement demonstrated that quantum and classical data do not need separate infrastructures, challenging the long-held belief that quantum information could not survive in noisy, everyday internet environments.
Quantum teleportation works by transferring the quantum properties of one particle to another at a distant location. The original state is destroyed, and its exact quantum “possibilities” are recreated elsewhere using entanglement and a classical signal. Although the outcome is instantaneous once measured, a conventional information exchange is still required, ensuring the process obeys the laws of physics while exploiting quantum mechanics’ unique behaviour.
The greatest challenge was protecting the delicate quantum state as it travelled through fibres packed with data such as financial transactions, messages, and videos. Quantum states are extremely fragile and prone to decoherence caused by heat, noise, and interference. To overcome this, researchers carefully selected wavelengths and channels where scattering was minimised, allowing a single photon’s quantum information to remain intact amid massive data traffic.
This experiment marked the first time quantum teleportation occurred alongside a real, live internet data stream rather than a simulated network. Each successful test strengthens the case for a practical quantum internet, where quantum and classical systems operate together. Such networks could revolutionise encryption, computing, and precision measurement, giving scientists powerful new tools without requiring the world’s internet infrastructure to be rebuilt from scratch.