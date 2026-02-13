/What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time

In 2024, researchers achieved what was long thought impossible: quantum teleportation over the internet. A quantum state of light was transmitted across more than 30 kilometres of fibre-optic cable while ordinary internet traffic flowed alongside it.

During the experiments, scientists enabled quantum teleportation by precisely controlling light scattering so fragile photon-based information could survive heavy internet traffic. By selecting an optimal wavelength and using advanced filters to reduce interference, they successfully teleported a quantum state of light. Crucially, the experiment was conducted on a live, real-world network, not a simulation, proving that quantum communication can coexist with conventional internet data infrastructure.