/What is Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG hub and why is it critical to global energy supply?

Ras Laffan Industrial City, located 80 km north of Doha, is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub. It hosts multiple international companies, including Shell, which operates a 7.8 million-metric-tons-per-year LNG facility and the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic feet per day. QatarEnergy, the state-owned operator, controls most of the facilities and estimates that the country’s portion of the reservior, holds around 10 per cent of the world’s known natural gas reserves.