/What is 'Project Kusha' air defence programme? Inside India’s bid to build a homegrown S-400 killer

Sharing important details, Ankathi Raju, shed light on the scope and ambition of the strategic initiative of the Project Kusha. He stated that the program will result in the development of three interceptor missiles, designated M1, M2, and M3. These missiles together will form a layered air defence shield with the ability to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats, along with fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, and high-value airborne assets. The overall aim of this missile is to bring indigenous capabilities on par with advanced global systems and eventually move beyond them.