/What is Prachand LCH and why is it India’s first indigenous attack helicopter built for extreme altitudes?

According to the Global Firepower Index, India ranks fourth globally in total helicopter strength, with a fleet of 899 helicopters, of which 674 are listed as active and mission-ready.
The Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) represents a significant leap in India’s defence and high-altitude combat capability. Inducted into the Indian Air Force on October 3, 2022, it is India’s first fully indigenous combat helicopter designed to operate beyond 5,000 metres, as reported by various media outlets. According to the Global Firepower Index, India ranks fourth globally in total helicopter strength, with a fleet of 899 helicopters, of which 674 are listed as active and mission-ready.
It is a multi-role light attack helicopter designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Project Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The helicopter incorporates a large number of components designed and manufactured in India, and the procurement plan aims to achieve over 65 per cent indigenous content. Recent decisions by the Ministry of Defence have further expanded the programme, signalling its central role in India’s future air combat operations.
According to the HAL website, the LCH is built with a modern glass cockpit, crashworthy structure, and low-RCS canted panels, supported by an integrated dynamic system, hingeless main rotor, and bearingless tail rotor for better high-altitude performance. Its survivability features include an IR suppressor, CMDS, and an anti-resonance isolation system. Equipped with an EO pod, EW suite, and helmet-mounted display, it carries a 20mm gun, 70mm rockets, ATAM, and ATGM, enabling precision missions across air-to-air and air-to-ground roles.
The development of LHS Prachand reflects a growing emphasis on self-reliance, modern battlefield readiness and specialised performance in the Himalayan region. On March 28, 2025, the ministry of defence signed two contracts with HAL for supply of 156 LCH Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment worth Rs. 62,700 crore. The Max. speed of the LCH is 268 Kmph according to HAL, with the range of 550 Km.
The latest variant of the Prachand is being prepared with upgraded combat features. HAL is equipping the LCH with enhancements aimed at improving both lethality and survivability, enabling the helicopter to better address future battlefield requirements. The project will also equip the Army and Air Force with a more capable and responsive platform for modern threats.
The Prachand is designed for a wide range of missions, including counterinsurgency, suppression of enemy air defences and armoured warfare. Its ability to deploy both air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons gives it flexibility across multiple roles, and its high-altitude performance remains one of its defining strengths.