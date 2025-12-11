/What is Prachand LCH and why is it India’s first indigenous attack helicopter built for extreme altitudes?

The development of LHS Prachand reflects a growing emphasis on self-reliance, modern battlefield readiness and specialised performance in the Himalayan region. On March 28, 2025, the ministry of defence signed two contracts with HAL for supply of 156 LCH Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment worth Rs. 62,700 crore. The Max. speed of the LCH is 268 Kmph according to HAL, with the range of 550 Km.