/What is Patriot PAC-3 missile and why is the US scaling production to 2,000 a year?

The Patriot PAC-3 missile has moved into sharp focus after Lockheed Martin announced a major expansion in production capacity under a new seven-year agreement with the US government. According to Reuters, the company plans to raise annual output of the interceptor missile to 2,000 units, up from about 600 previously. The move reflects rising global demand for air and missile defence systems as conflicts intensify and allies seek protection against advanced missile threats.
The Patriot PAC-3 is a surface-to-air interceptor designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Developed by Lockheed Martin, it forms part of the Patriot air defence system used by the US Army and allied forces worldwide. Unlike earlier Patriot variants, the PAC-3 is optimised specifically for missile interception rather than aircraft defence.
The PAC-3 uses hit-to-kill technology, meaning it destroys incoming threats through direct collision rather than relying on an explosive warhead. According to Lockheed Martin, the missile uses advanced guidance systems and manoeuvrability to strike targets travelling at high speeds. This method improves accuracy and reduces the risk of debris falling on protected areas.
The most advanced variant currently in production is the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE). This version features a larger motor and improved control surfaces, extending its range and altitude. Lockheed Martin states that the MSE provides greater protection against more complex and faster missile threats, including tactical ballistic missiles.
Reuters reports that the production increase follows a surge in demand from the US and its allies, driven by conflicts and heightened geopolitical tensions. Patriot systems have been supplied to Ukraine and are in high demand among NATO members and partners seeking to strengthen air defence.
The Patriot system is operated by at least sixteen countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland and Saudi Arabia. According to US defence assessments, the PAC-3 has demonstrated high interception success rates in operational testing and combat environments. In 2025, Lockheed Martin delivered 620 units of the Patriot missile. Over the last two years, it has increased production by 60 per cent.
By tripling production capacity, the US aims to rebuild stockpiles while ensuring steady supplies to allies. The expansion also signals a broader shift towards prioritising missile defence in an increasingly contested global security environment, where airspace protection has become central to national and alliance defence planning.