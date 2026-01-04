LOGIN
  What is narco-terrorism, and why did Trump say Nicolás Maduro is leading it?

What is narco-terrorism, and why did Trump say Nicolás Maduro is leading it?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 17:16 IST

Narco-terrorism is the use of drug money to fund political violence. Trump says Nicolás Maduro for leading a narco-terrorism conspiracy, alleging he runs the 'Cartel of the Suns.' Donald Trump accused Maduro of using cocaine as a weapon to attack the US. 

Narco-Terrorism
(Photograph: X)

Narco-Terrorism

Narco-terrorism is a term used to describe the alliance between drug traffickers and terrorist groups. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), this concept involves groups using profits from the illicit drug trade to finance politically motivated violence, blurring the lines between organised crime and ideological warfare.

Using cocaine as a weapon
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Using cocaine as a weapon

In 2020, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) formally indicted Nicolás Maduro for 'narco-terrorism conspiracy'. The indictment accuses him and other high-ranking officials of partnering with the Colombian guerrilla group FARC for over 20 years to flood the United States with cocaine, intending to undermine its society and health.

What is the 'Cartel of the Suns'?
(Photograph: X)

What is the 'Cartel of the Suns'?

The 'Cartel de los Soles' is not a traditional drug cartel, media reports say it is a network of corrupt high-ranking officers within the Venezuelan military and government. InSight Crime describes it as a shadowy structure that facilitates drug trafficking using state resources.

Maduro's Alleged Leadership
(Photograph: X)

Maduro's Alleged Leadership

US prosecutors allege that Maduro is not just a participant but the leader of this cartel. The 2020 indictment claims he personally negotiated multi-ton cocaine shipments and provided military weapons to FARC guerrillas, effectively using the state apparatus to protect and run a massive drug trafficking enterprise.

Trump's Declaration
(Photograph: Canva)

Trump's Declaration

President Donald Trump repeatedly accused Maduro of turning Venezuela into a 'narco-state'. When announcing the charges, his administration's Attorney General stated that the Maduro regime was 'awash in corruption and criminality', explicitly linking the political leadership to the global cocaine trade.

The 'Weapon of Mass Destruction
(Photograph: X)

The 'Weapon of Mass Destruction

Trump's rhetoric often framed the drug trade as a direct attack on America. His administration argued that the Cartel of the Suns was deliberately deploying cocaine as a 'weapon of mass destruction' to destabilise the US, justifying strong action against the Venezuelan leadership on national security grounds.

In US custody
(Photograph: AFP)

In US custody

Following his capture, Nicolás Maduro is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He awaits trial on charges including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, and weapons offences, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

