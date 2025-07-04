/What is Nankai Trough and is Japan facing a deadly megaquake? Here's what 'New Baba Vanga' predicted

This threat has been amplified by a chilling prediction from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often called the 'New Baba Vanga,' who has warned of a disaster striking on July 5.
Japan is preparing for the possibility of a catastrophic earthquake along the Nankai Trough, a massive fault line located off its southern coast. This threat has been amplified by a chilling prediction from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often called the 'New Baba Vanga,' who has warned of a disaster striking on July 5. The prediction is based on a manga called 'The Future I Saw'. While speculation is high, the Japanese government has updated its disaster preparedness plan in light of these concerns.
The Nankai Trough is a deep oceanic trench stretching from Suruga Bay to the Kyushu region of Japan. It marks the boundary where the Philippine Sea Plate subducts beneath the Amurian Plate. This active seismic zone is a source of the Nankai megathrust earthquakes, known for their catastrophic impact on Japan. These earthquakes are some of the most powerful and damaging in the nation's history.
The Nankai Trough has produced massive earthquakes roughly every 90 to 200 years, with some occurring in pairs. Notable events include the 1707 Hōei earthquake, the 1854 Ansei-Tokai and Ansei-Nankai earthquakes (which struck one day apart), and the 1944 Tonankai and 1946 Nankaido earthquakes. These historical quakes have caused widespread devastation, and the fear is that another could strike soon.
Ryo Tatsuki's 2021 manga, 'The Future I Saw,' has sparked anxiety across Asia with its prediction of a giant seabed crack between Japan and the Philippines. According to the manga, this crack would trigger a massive earthquake, followed by tsunami waves 'three times taller' than the 2011 Tōhoku disaster. Tatsuki is regarded as a modern-day 'Baba Vanga,' a clairvoyant known for her accurate predictions.
Japan’s government has taken the Nankai Trough threat seriously, with estimates warning that a megaquake could lead to 2,98,000 deaths and $2 trillion in damages. These figures surpass the destruction caused by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. The latest disaster preparedness plan aims to reduce these potential losses significantly.
Japan has introduced a new disaster plan, updating the 2014 guidelines, with the aim of reducing deaths by 80 per cent and structural damage by 50 per cent over the next decade. Key measures include reinforcing homes in high-risk zones, improving evacuation shelters, and offering support to local authorities. The government will also conduct annual reviews of the progress made towards these targets.
A recent 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's Tokara Islands on July 3, just days before the predicted doomsday, has intensified public fear. Though the earthquake's connection to the predicted megaquake remains uncertain, scientists are monitoring the region closely, as the Nankai Trough remains an active fault zone, with a history of megaquakes that continue to shape Japan's disaster response strategies.