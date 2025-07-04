/What is Nankai Trough and is Japan facing a deadly megaquake? Here's what 'New Baba Vanga' predicted

Japan is preparing for the possibility of a catastrophic earthquake along the Nankai Trough, a massive fault line located off its southern coast. This threat has been amplified by a chilling prediction from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often called the 'New Baba Vanga,' who has warned of a disaster striking on July 5. The prediction is based on a manga called 'The Future I Saw'. While speculation is high, the Japanese government has updated its disaster preparedness plan in light of these concerns.