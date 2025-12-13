/What is "Missile Sponge" trap and why Bangladesh's Eurofighter won't survive a swarm

In military slang, a "sponge" is a target that is forced to absorb so much enemy fire that it eventually dies, regardless of how good its armour or defences are. The Eurofighter Typhoon has incredible defensive systems (jammers, decoys). But it is not magic. It has a limit. If you fire one missile at it, it will likely survive. If you fire twelve missiles at it simultaneously, it runs out of options. It becomes a sponge, absorbing attacks until one finally gets through.