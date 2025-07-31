What is Mahadev Peak? The sacred mountain behind the Indian Army’s deadly ‘Operation Mahadev’

Mahadev Peak, locally known as Mahadev Gali, towers at 13,011 feet (3,962 metres) above sea level in the Zabarwan Range near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Revered by Kashmiri Pandits as the abode of Lord Shiva, it is the highest peak visible from much of Srinagar and holds a unique place in the region’s spiritual landscape. The name itself, meaning 'God of Gods,' signifies the deep cultural and religious reverence attached to this mountain, often called 'the peak of Srinagar'. Its sacred name has resurfaced in headlines after the Indian Army’s recent ‘Operation Mahadev’ neutralised terrorists near its slopes.