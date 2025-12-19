/What is Lolita? Chilling new Epstein photos reveal his obsession with a controversial 1950’s novel

The Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday released 68 previously unpublished photographs from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, just a day before a statutory deadline requiring the Department of Justice to make public all unclassified files related to the Epstein investigation. No contextual explanation accompanied the release of the images. Among the most troubling photographs are images of a woman bearing what appear to be handwritten excerpts from Vladimir Nabokov’s ‘Lolita’ across different parts of her body. The presence of these passages, alongside a visible copy of the novel in one image, has drawn renewed attention to Epstein’s repeated references to the book and raised questions about its significance in his private world.