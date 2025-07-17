/What is Lockheed’s U-2? The Area 51 spy jet that floats, stalls, and terrifies its own pilots

Nicknamed the 'Dragon Lady', U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft built for the US Air Force and the Central Intelligence Agency. The U-2’s glider-like wingspan of nearly 24 metres gives it remarkable lift, but also extreme sensitivity to turbulence and crosswinds. Landings are notoriously difficult since the aircraft tend to float above the runway, making speed and altitude control critical. Its ‘coffin corner’ at operational altitude means the difference between stalling and exceeding Mach limits can be less than 10 knots. During landing, pilots rely on another pilot in a high-speed chase car, who radios back precise altitude calls. Beyond its altitude and landing challenges, U-2 pilots must also master slow climb and descent rates to protect fragile onboard sensors and prevent pilot decompression sickness.