/What is K-5 nuclear missile & is India closing Bay of Bengal to test it?

The missile’s planned range is 5,000–6,000 km, significantly expanding India’s reach compared to the existing K-15 and K-4 systems. Some reports suggest it may support MIRV capability, allowing multiple warheads to hit separate targets.
The K-5 is India’s upcoming submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) being developed by DRDO. It’s part of the secretive K-series, built exclusively for India’s sea-based nuclear deterrent. The missile is meant to be launched from the Arihant-class nuclear submarines, giving India long-range strike capability from underwater.
K-5 is engineered to carry nuclear warheads, with a payload capacity of around 1–2 tonnes. SLBMs in India are designed only for strategic nuclear roles, not conventional warfare, so K-5 directly strengthens the country’s second-strike capacity under the nuclear doctrine.
K-5 is still officially under development. DRDO recently completed a successful static test of the Stage-2 rocket motor, but a full underwater launch or integrated flight test has not yet been publicly confirmed. It is advancing, but it’s not an inducted or validated weapon yet.
India has issued a NOTAM (no-fly/no-sail zone) for a major missile test in the Bay of Bengal between December 6–8. This is normal protocol before testing long-range missiles, but the government has not named the missile in any official communication.
While defence watchers linked the NOTAM to a potential K-5 test, there is no confirmation that the missile being tested is K-5. The alert could be for any strategic missile, surface, sea-based, or a different developmental system. So saying “India is testing K-5” is still speculative, not factual.
If India does test K-5, especially from a submarine, it would mark a major milestone in operationalising the nuclear triad, giving India a harder-to-detect, survivable second-strike platform. But until an official announcement or debris trajectory analysis confirms it, K-5’s test remains a possibility, not a certainty.