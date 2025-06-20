/What is Iran’s MIRV technology that has left Israel concerned?

Iran’s apparent progress on MIRV missile technology represents a significant leap in capability. It challenges current missile defence systems and raises the risk of miscalculation or escalation. For Israel and other nations in the region, this is a development too serious to ignore.

