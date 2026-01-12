/What is Iran’s Khorramshahr-4 missile? 6 things to know about its range, warhead and threat

Unrest in Iran has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Sunday, as Tehran threatened to target US and Israel military bases if US President Donald Trump follows through on threats to intervene on behalf of protesters. Against this backdrop of internal turmoil and external pressure, Iranian leaders have sharpened their warnings to Washington, signalling that any military action would trigger a broader regional response. It is in this context that attention has turned to the Khorramshahr-4, the largest and most formidable missile in Iran’s arsenal, now at the centre of Tehran’s deterrence messaging.