/What is Iran’s Khorramshahr-4 missile? 6 things to know about its range, warhead and threat

Unrest in Iran has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Sunday, as Tehran threatened to target US and Israel military bases if US President Donald Trump follows through on threats to intervene on behalf of protesters. Against this backdrop of internal turmoil and external pressure, Iranian leaders have sharpened their warnings to Washington, signalling that any military action would trigger a broader regional response. It is in this context that attention has turned to the Khorramshahr-4, the largest and most formidable missile in Iran’s arsenal, now at the centre of Tehran’s deterrence messaging.
The Khorramshahr missile series is named after the Iranian city devastated during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century, in what is now Saudi Arabia. It stands as a representation of the latest evolution of this line and reflects Iran’s effort to showcase deterrence through symbolism as well as technology.
This medium range ballistic missile, stands 13 metres tall and was unveiled in May 2023. Iran says Khorramshahr-4 has a range of about 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles), which is sufficient to reach Israel and US military installations across the Middle East. While Tehran insists that its missile programme is defensive, it has launched these missiles in the past.
Iranian officials claim the missile can carry a warhead weighing up to 1,500 kilograms, making it one of the heaviest payloads in Iran’s ballistic missile fleet. This claim, if accurate, suggests a focus on delivering powerful conventional strikes rather than extending range further. It was developed by Iranian state-owned defence company named Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO), according to media reports.
Khorramshahr-4 is reported to use liquid fuel, allowing high thrust and rapid acceleration. Iranian sources say it has a shortened flight time and manoeuvrable warhead, features intended to complicate interception by missile defence systems such as Israel’s Arrow and US-supplied defences in the region. It was first test fired in January 2017 and is said to be capable to striking 80 targets upon reaching the target area.
According to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Khorramshahr-4 was among the missiles used to target Israel after US struct three of Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025. Earlier, the missile was reportedly first used in the ‘Sadiq Promise 1’ and ‘Sadiq Promise 2’ attacks in April and October 2024, when Iran launched some 180 missiles on Israel following the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Commander Abbas Nilforoushan, says euronews.
According to AP, it is modeled after North Korea’s Musudan ballistic missile, which is believed to have up to a 4,000-kilometer (2,485-mile) range with a 500-kilogram (1,100 pound) payload.