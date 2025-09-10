/What is iPhone Air? The thinnest Apple phone ever at 5.6 mm

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air, the thinnest smartphone it has ever built. At just 5.6 millimetres thick, the device combines a reduced profile with performance on par with its professional models.
The iPhone Air measures 5.6 millimetres in thickness, making it thinner than any previous iPhone. Despite this reduction, it maintains structural integrity and the ability to house a larger battery.
Along with being thin, the device is significantly lighter than previous iPhones. Apple has designed it to be comfortable to hold for long periods without causing strain.
It has a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz, always-on technology, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is also protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which improves scratch resistance and crack protection.
The top plateau houses the cameras, speakers, and Apple Silicon components. It has been milled with precision to accommodate the system modules while keeping the phone’s overall thickness low.
The phone includes a 48-megapixel fusion camera system and a redesigned Centre Stage front camera. Both systems benefit from new sensors that provide better flexibility for framing and improved low-light performance.
Apple has used 80 percent recycled titanium in the frame of iPhone Air. This makes it one of the company’s most environmentally conscious devices to date.
Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone Air offers high performance while remaining energy efficient. It provides MacBook-level graphics capabilities within a much thinner and lighter body.