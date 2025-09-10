LOGIN
What is iPhone Air? The thinnest Apple phone ever at 5.6 mm

Published: Sep 10, 2025, 24:12 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 24:12 IST

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air, the thinnest smartphone it has ever built. At just 5.6 millimetres thick, the device combines a reduced profile with performance on par with its professional models.

Slim profile
1 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Slim profile

The iPhone Air measures 5.6 millimetres in thickness, making it thinner than any previous iPhone. Despite this reduction, it maintains structural integrity and the ability to house a larger battery.

Lightweight design
2 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Lightweight design

Along with being thin, the device is significantly lighter than previous iPhones. Apple has designed it to be comfortable to hold for long periods without causing strain.

Display features
3 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Display features

It has a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz, always-on technology, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is also protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which improves scratch resistance and crack protection.

New plateau design
4 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

New plateau design

The top plateau houses the cameras, speakers, and Apple Silicon components. It has been milled with precision to accommodate the system modules while keeping the phone’s overall thickness low.

Camera systems
5 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Camera systems

The phone includes a 48-megapixel fusion camera system and a redesigned Centre Stage front camera. Both systems benefit from new sensors that provide better flexibility for framing and improved low-light performance.

Sustainable build
6 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Sustainable build

Apple has used 80 percent recycled titanium in the frame of iPhone Air. This makes it one of the company’s most environmentally conscious devices to date.

Performance balance
7 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Performance balance

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone Air offers high performance while remaining energy efficient. It provides MacBook-level graphics capabilities within a much thinner and lighter body.

