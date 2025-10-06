/What is INS Androth? New anti-submarine warfare craft inducted into Indian Navy

Published: Oct 06, 2025, 18:31 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 18:31 IST
The Indian Navy on Monday (Oct 6, 2025) commissioned 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, during a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, according to a report by PTI.
1. Commissioning ceremony
The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, along with senior naval officers and representatives from the shipyard.
2. Design
It was designed and constructed in collaboration with Indian industries and technology firms, which ensures key systems and components are developed domestically. Along with reducing dependence on foreign suppliers in critical maritime technologies, it also strengthens India’s defence industrial base.
3. Anti-submarine warfare capabilities
The induction of INS Androth will significantly enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy, especially in shallow and coastal waters. These specialised ships are built to detect and counter underwater threats, protect India’s shores, and secure critical maritime trade routes.
4. Sonar systems,
Equipped with advanced sonar systems, modern weapon suites, and improved endurance for extended deployments, INS Androth represents a vital addition to the Navy’s fleet. It complements larger surface combatants and submarines by extending the Navy’s surveillance and strike reach in coastal areas.
5. Water-jet propulsion system
It uses a water-jet propulsion system driven by three marine diesel engines, which gives it a top speed of 25 knots. The vessel is approximately 77 meters long and has a displacement of around 900 tonnes. It carries a crew of 57 personnel, including 7 officers.
6. Modern weapon systems
Fitted with advanced sonar technology, modern weapon systems, and enhanced endurance for long missions, INS Androth strengthens the Navy’s fleet by complementing larger warships and submarines, extending surveillance and strike abilities along the coastline.
7. Indigenous components
Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, with over 80 per cent indigenous components, Androth underscores India’s advancing maritime self-reliance.