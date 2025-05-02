What is India's 'Dhruv' helicopter? Know strength, capabilities, power and more

The Government of India has cleared the resumption of operations of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force from May 1. The clearance follows recommendations by the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee. A phased plan for recommissioning has been agreed upon with both services.
The ALH Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed twin-engine helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is a multi-role, multi-mission platform in the 5.5-tonne class, suitable for both utility and combat roles.
While the Army and Air Force variants have received operational clearance, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard versions of the ALH Dhruv will remain grounded. Investigations into the earlier crash involving a Coast Guard chopper are still underway. The entire Dhruv fleet, comprising over 330 helicopters, was grounded after a crash involving a Coast Guard ALH MK-III helicopter on January 5, 2025, at Porbandar airport in Gujarat. The incident claimed the lives of two pilots and one aircrew diver.
The helicopter can perform a range of missions including troop transport, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue. It is equipped with modern avionics, a glass cockpit, crashworthy seats, and vibration control systems. Its naval versions are equipped with folding rotors for shipborne operations.
More than 340 ALH Dhruv helicopters have been manufactured by HAL since the aircraft’s induction. The platform is currently in service with the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and also exported to a few other countries.
