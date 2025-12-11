/What is India’s SBS-3 programme and how it strengthens surveillance over Pakistan?

China already operates one of the world’s biggest military satellite networks, giving it extensive intelligence coverage over South Asia. SBS-3 is India’s long-term answer to this capability gap. While the constellation will take years to fully deploy, its implementation has already begun, ensuring India steadily increases its real-time situational awareness. By the time all 52 satellites are in orbit, India will be able to maintain persistent watch over critical regions with its own indigenous space infrastructure, reducing reliance on foreign imagery and enhancing strategic autonomy.