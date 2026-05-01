/What is India’s NASM-SR missile? A look at the accuracy & lethality of this indigenous sea-skimming anti-ship weapon

On Friday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully carried out the maiden salvo launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR) off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. Two missiles were fired in quick succession from a naval helicopter, marking what officials described as “the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.” According to the Ministry of Defence, “all test objectives were successfully met.”