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What is India’s NASM-SR missile? A look at the accuracy & lethality of this indigenous sea-skimming anti-ship weapon

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: May 01, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 19:45 IST

Two missiles were fired in quick succession from a naval helicopter, marking what officials described as “the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.” 

Maiden Salvo Trial at Sea
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Maiden Salvo Trial at Sea

On Friday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully carried out the maiden salvo launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR) off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. Two missiles were fired in quick succession from a naval helicopter, marking what officials described as “the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.” According to the Ministry of Defence, “all test objectives were successfully met.”

Precision Tracking and Test Validation
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Precision Tracking and Test Validation

The trial was monitored using radar, electro-optical systems and telemetry at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. Officials confirmed that “all test objectives were fully met,” with the system demonstrating a precise waterline hit capability, designed to maximise damage to enemy vessels. Senior scientists from DRDO, representatives of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, and production partners witnessed the test.

Design and Indigenous Development
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Design and Indigenous Development

NASM-SR is India’s first indigenous air-launched anti-ship missile. It is developed by the Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with DRDO laboratories including the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory and the Integrated Test Range. Production support involves Indian industry partners and start-ups.

Propulsion and Guidance Systems
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Propulsion and Guidance Systems

The missile uses a solid propulsion booster and long-burn sustainer. Its subsystems include a terminal imaging infrared (IIR) seeker, fibre-optic gyroscope-based inertial navigation system, radio altimeter and a high-bandwidth two-way data link. Advanced control and guidance algorithms and jet-vane control technology enable precision targeting in complex maritime environments.

Performance Specifications and Warhead
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Performance Specifications and Warhead

According to Naval News, NASM-SR weighs about 375 kg and is 3.6 metres long, with a maximum range of around 55 km. It carries a 100 kg omni-directional multi-EFP warhead designed for high damage impact on naval targets. The missile supports fire-and-forget capability and is designed for all-weather, day-and-night operations.

Strategic Capability Enhancement
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Capability Enhancement

PIB stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved, stating that the missile’s development “will further enhance the capabilities of the Defence Forces to a great extent.” DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also lauded the successful salvo launches, reflecting coordinated progress across India’s defence research ecosystem.

Significance in Maritime Warfare
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Significance in Maritime Warfare

NASM-SR’s sea-skimming flight profile and helicopter launch capability expand India’s anti-ship strike options in coastal and littoral zones. The system strengthens the Navy’s ability to engage surface targets with precision while maintaining operational flexibility from airborne platforms.

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