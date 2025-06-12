LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Highest partnerships in WTC history - Surprisingly, no Indian pair in top five

Highest partnerships in WTC history - Surprisingly, no Indian pair in top five

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:35 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 17:35 IST

There have been many big partnerships in the World Test Championship (WTC) history but surprisingly no Indian pair features in list of top five such instances.

Joe Root & Harry Brook (England)
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Joe Root & Harry Brook (England)

The record for the highest run partnership in the World Test Championship (WTC) belongs to England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook. They put together an incredible 454-run stand for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Multan.
Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls also produced a memorable partnership—scoring 369 runs for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Christchurch. Their ability to stay at the crease for long periods made this stand a standout moment in WTC history.
Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

Another memorable partnership from Williamson and Nicholls, this time with a 363-run partnership for the third wicket against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Their patience and focus showed what top class Test batting looks like.
David Warner & Marnus Labuschagne
4 / 5

David Warner & Marnus Labuschagne

Australia’s David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne created one of the biggest partnerships in WTC history. In their Test match against Pakistan in Adelaide, they added 361 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored a rare triple century, while Labuschagne supported him with a mature and steady knock.
Zak Crawley & Jos Buttler
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Zak Crawley & Jos Buttler

In 2020, England’s Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler put on a remarkable 359-run partnership for the fifth wicket against Pakistan in Southampton. England was in a tough spot, but Crawley’s brilliant double century and Buttler’s composed innings turned the game around.

Trending Photo

Ahmedabad plane crash: All about the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s tech, safety record, and troubled history
6

Ahmedabad plane crash: All about the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s tech, safety record, and troubled history

Ahmedabad plane crash: Step-by-step breakdown of how rescue and investigation process works after an air accident?
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: Step-by-step breakdown of how rescue and investigation process works after an air accident?

Ahmedabad plane crash: From Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - sports fraternity reacts
5

Ahmedabad plane crash: From Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - sports fraternity reacts

Ahmedabad plane crash: What John Barnett and other whistleblowers warned about Boeing 787 Dreamliner?
6

Ahmedabad plane crash: What John Barnett and other whistleblowers warned about Boeing 787 Dreamliner?

Charred building, thick smoke, damaged hostel mess: Devastating images from Ahmedabad plane crash site
6

Charred building, thick smoke, damaged hostel mess: Devastating images from Ahmedabad plane crash site