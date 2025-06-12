/Highest partnerships in WTC history - Surprisingly, no Indian pair in top five

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:35 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 17:35 IST
There have been many big partnerships in the World Test Championship (WTC) history but surprisingly no Indian pair features in list of top five such instances.
(Photograph:AFP)
Joe Root & Harry Brook (England)
The record for the highest run partnership in the World Test Championship (WTC) belongs to England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook. They put together an incredible 454-run stand for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Multan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls also produced a memorable partnership—scoring 369 runs for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Christchurch. Their ability to stay at the crease for long periods made this stand a standout moment in WTC history.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)
Another memorable partnership from Williamson and Nicholls, this time with a 363-run partnership for the third wicket against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Their patience and focus showed what top class Test batting looks like.
David Warner & Marnus Labuschagne
Australia’s David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne created one of the biggest partnerships in WTC history. In their Test match against Pakistan in Adelaide, they added 361 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored a rare triple century, while Labuschagne supported him with a mature and steady knock.
(Photograph:AFP)
Zak Crawley & Jos Buttler
In 2020, England’s Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler put on a remarkable 359-run partnership for the fifth wicket against Pakistan in Southampton. England was in a tough spot, but Crawley’s brilliant double century and Buttler’s composed innings turned the game around.