/What is HAL's Tejas fighter jet? A deep dive into India’s indigenous warplane that crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Strengths: The Tejas offers high agility, modern avionics (especially in newer variants), lower unit cost relative to heavier fighters, and local production which aids strategic autonomy.

Limitations: Being a single-engine light combat aircraft, range and payload are more constrained compared to heavier multirole fighters. Earlier batches had limitations in endurance and weapons integration, which subsequent variants are addressing.



The export market remains competitive and perceptions may be affected by incidents like the Dubai crash.