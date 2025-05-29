/What is HAL AMCA and how India plans to join the 5th-Gen stealth fighter jet club?

(Photograph: PTI )

India’s AMCA Gets Green Light

India has approved the development model for its first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, which is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the plan on Tuesday, hence, paving the way for the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to lead the project, in collaboration with Indian and global partners. The projected cost of AMCA, currently, is over Rs 15,000 crore, with full-scale engineering development for five prototypes approved in March 2024. It will be a twin-engine, single-seat stealth multirole fighter which will have advanced avionics, internal weapons bays, as well as supercruise capabilities. The jet will also have the ability to carry 1,500 kg of weapons internally and at least 5,500 kg externally, alongside 6,500 kg of fuel.