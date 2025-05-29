/What is HAL AMCA and how India plans to join the 5th-Gen stealth fighter jet club?
What is HAL AMCA and how India plans to join the 5th-gen stealth fighter jet club?
Written By
Published: May 29, 2025, 20:19 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 20:19 IST
(Photograph:PTI)
India’s AMCA Gets Green Light
India has approved the development model for its first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, which is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the plan on Tuesday, hence, paving the way for the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to lead the project, in collaboration with Indian and global partners. The projected cost of AMCA, currently, is over Rs 15,000 crore, with full-scale engineering development for five prototypes approved in March 2024. It will be a twin-engine, single-seat stealth multirole fighter which will have advanced avionics, internal weapons bays, as well as supercruise capabilities. The jet will also have the ability to carry 1,500 kg of weapons internally and at least 5,500 kg externally, alongside 6,500 kg of fuel.
(Photograph:ANI)
Defining a 5th-Gen Fighter
The fifth-generation fighters are defined by features which includes as stealth technology, sensor fusion, super-manoeuvrability, and networked avionics. These aircraft provide enhanced battlefield awareness and are capable of executing multiple mission types, from air superiority to precision strikes.
(Photograph:Lockheed Martin)
Global Club: Who's In?
Till date there are only three countries that have operational fifth-generation fighters. The United States leads the race with the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Russia also has the Su-57, while China operates the J-20. These jets feature not just advanced radar evasion and supersonic cruising, but also AI-assisted targeting systems.
(Photograph:Reuters)
New Contenders
South Korea’s KF-21 and Turkey’s Kaan are also under development, currently in advanced testing phases. Both nations aim for combat-readiness by 2030, potentially expanding the list of manufacturers. However, the operational deployment of such aircrafts still remains limited to the US, Russia, and China.
(Photograph:PTI)
Strategic Imperatives
India’s AMCA comes amid the ongoing regional tensions with Pakistan and China, and a broader push to modernise its defence capabilities. It complements many other major defence initiatives, including the acquisition of Rafale-M jets as well as indigenously developed aircraft carriers, warships, and missile systems.
(Photograph:ANI)
Indigenous and Global Partnerships
The AMCA project also marks a shift towards involving Indian private sector firms through competitive bidding. This further, departs from the traditional state-led model, aiming to build a strong domestic aerospace ecosystem, hence aimed at reducing reliance on imports.
(Photograph:ANI)
Looking Ahead
India’s entry into the fifth-generation fighter jet club will enhance its air power and strategic autonomy. It also signals a long-term commitment to indigenous defence production, with plans for $100 billion in local contracts by 2033.