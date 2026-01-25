/What is GCAP? How the UK, Japan and Italy are building a next-generation fighter jet by 2035

In December 2023, the partnership of these countries was given Treaty status and further details were finalised when the Defence Ministers of the three partner countries signed the Convention on the Establishment of the Global Combat Air Programme – GCAP International Government Organisation. The UK Government ratified the Treaty in October 2024. The programme is supported by the industrial and technological strengths of its three partners. The UK contributes experience from the Tempest programme, Italy adds expertise gained through the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35, and Japan draws on lessons from the Mitsubishi F-2. This shared approach spreads development costs, accelerates innovation, and ensures high levels of interoperability between allied forces.

