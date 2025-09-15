/What is 'furry subculture' Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is being linked to? All you should know

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old arrested for Charlie Kirk's assassination, has been linked to having a “furry fixation.” What is furry subculture, and what are furries? Was Tyler Robinson a furry? Here is what the term "furry" means.
Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, is reported to have a "furry fixation", as hinted by the engraving found on the side of the spent casing from Wednesday’s fatal shot. "Notices bulge OwO what’s this?" is a meme that is widely used in both pro-transgender sex and furry subcultures of the internet, according to The New York Post. The meme first appeared on January 6, 2013, on DeviantArt, according to KnowYourMeme.com. But, what exactly does "furry fixation", or simply “furry”, mean generally? And what does "OwO" represent?
The word "furry" is part of the furry subculture, which is described as having a sexual interest in anthropomorphic animal characters. These are animals with human traits, such as they can talk like one, walk upright and also have personalities linked only to humans. Generally, we see such beings in animated films, where there are cartoon characters and mascots.
Meanwhile, “OwO” is an emoticon that is used to represent a cute face while chatting online, generally by people who are into furry subculture. The Os are used to show the eyes, and the w is a mouth or nose. The meme is often used to flirt with the other person or to mock or troll others.
People who are fascinated by the anthropomorphic animal characters are known as "furries." They typically pursue this interest through art, writing, role-playing, costumes, and socialising with others who share the interest. "Furries" often also create a fursona — a persona or character that represents them. This character is often an animal with humanlike traits.
Furries and the furry subculture is not always sexual in nature. There could be various reasons why people get interested in "furry" subculture, ranging from creative expression to identity, and even as a means of escapism. Sexual or erotic interest is only one among many motivations for some individuals, according to experts.
In the case of Tyler Robinson, "furry fixation" is likely sexual in nature. The police say Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender "partner" named Lance Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female. There are also links being drawn between Twiggs in some reports and the furry community. Some reports say Twiggs has been described as furry or having connections to the fandom. Also, "notices bulge" is a reference to male sex organs and is widely used in both furry and trans circles, according to a scan of recent usage.
The rifle had three other rounds in the magazine, each with different engravings. "Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," words popularly used for the Italian anti-fascist song. The second was “Hey fascist! Catch!”, along with a reference to the game Helldivers 2, and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”