Following France’s push for the Rafale as an alternative to the US F‑35, Paris now aims to compete with the American‑built Patriot system. France and Italy, through their joint venture Eurosam (MBDA and Thales) introduced the Samp/T NG air defence system. According to the Eurasian Times, France is now promoting Samp/T as a European‑built, mobile and modern missile defence option for nations reviewing American defence contracts.