What is Form 16 and why you should use it while filing ITR for 2025

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 12:29 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 12:29 IST

With the ITR filing season underway, salaried individuals must ensure they have Form 16—a crucial document issued by employers that simplifies the tax filing process.

What is Form 16?
Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer to its employees under Section 203 of the Income Tax Act. It provides a detailed summary of salary paid and TDS (tax deducted at source) during the financial year.

What Does It Contain?
Form 16 is divided into:

  • Part A: Details of employer and employee PAN/TAN, salary paid, and TDS deducted.
  • Part B: Salary breakup, exemptions claimed (like HRA), deductions (80C, 80D), and taxable income.
How to Use It for ITR Filing?
  • Match income and TDS from Form 16 with Form 26AS or AIS.
  • Enter salary details and deductions manually in your ITR form or use pre-filled data on the portal.
  • Upload Form 16 to tax filing platforms (optional) for auto-filling data.
Why is It Important?
Form 16:

  • Acts as proof of TDS paid.
  • Helps in accurate reporting of income and deductions.
  • Aids in claiming a refund if excess TDS was deducted.
What If You Don’t Have It?
If your employer hasn’t issued Form 16:

  • Collect salary slips and use Form 26AS/AIS to cross-check TDS.
  • You can still file ITR manually using available income documents.
Tip
Always verify details from Form 16 with income tax portal data to avoid mismatches and ensure smooth processing of your return.

