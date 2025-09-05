LOGIN
What is Element 115 and why Bob Lazar claims UFOs use it as jet fuel to defy physics?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 21:18 IST

In 1989, physicist Bob Lazar claimed he worked at a secret facility near Area 51, where he allegedly studied alien craft. He stated that their propulsion systems relied on a mysterious “Element 115.”

The Element at the Centre of UFO Claims
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Moscovium (Element 115) is a superheavy, synthetic element created only in 2003 by a joint team of Russian and American scientists. It exists for fractions of a second before decaying, making it nearly impossible to study.

Bob Lazar’s 1989 Revelation
(Photograph: Netflix)

In 1989, physicist Bob Lazar claimed he worked at a secret facility near Area 51, where he allegedly studied alien craft. He stated that their propulsion systems relied on a mysterious “Element 115.”

A Claim Ahead of Its Time
(Photograph: X/@Jooliasez)

Here’s the part that makes Lazar’s story compelling: when he first mentioned Element 115, it wasn’t on the periodic table. The element had not yet been discovered or synthesised. Its official discovery came more than a decade later, in the early 2000s, long after his initial claims.

The Propulsion Theory
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

According to Lazar, a stable isotope of Element 115 could manipulate gravity waves, enabling UFOs to bend space-time and travel vast distances. He described it not as a fuel in the traditional sense, but as an energy source powering “gravity propulsion.”

The Scientific Limitation
(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

The Moscovium created in laboratories is unstable, with half-lives under a second. For Lazar’s theory to work, there would need to be a stable version of the element, which science has not confirmed.

Mainstream Skepticism vs. UFO Belief
(Photograph: Grok)

Physicists dismiss Lazar’s explanation as impossible with current knowledge. Yet UFO researchers argue that the very fact he described an undiscovered element makes his story worth revisiting.

Why the Mystery Endures
(Photograph: Wallpaper Abyss)

Whether Lazar truly glimpsed alien technology or simply made an extraordinary guess, his mention of Element 115 before its discovery ensures his story remains one of the most debated in UFO history.

