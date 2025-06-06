/What is Eid al-Adha 2025 and Hajj? Celebration, significance and more

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 20:46 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 20:50 IST
Eid al-Adha is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated globally and holds profound religious importance.
1 / 5
(Photograph:Freepik)
What is Eid al-Adha?
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals for Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
The Significance of the Festival
Eid al-Adha is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated globally and holds profound religious importance. The day is marked by prayers and the sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat, with the meat later distributed to the poor and needy.
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
What is the Hajj?
The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, performed during this time of year. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, which every able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once in their lifetime.
4 / 5
(Photograph:AI Generated)
Why is Eid al-Adha Celebrated?
The festival is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God as he agreed to sacrifice his son, Ismail, proving his unwavering faith.
5 / 5
(Photograph:Freepik)
Eid al-Adha Celebration
In India, the festival will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, alongside countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia.