/What is Eagle 44 and how Iran built an underground airport to protect its fighter jets against US strikes?

The strategic logic of Eagle 44 is simple: Survivability. Iran knows its Air Force (IRIAF), comprised of aging American F-14 Tomcats and F-4 Phantoms, cannot survive a direct dogfight with US F-35s. Instead of leaving them on open runways to be destroyed in the first hour of a war (like Saddam’s air force in 1991), Iran hides them. The base allows jets to be refuelled, rearmed with Asef long-range cruise missiles, and launched from underground exits to deliver a "second strike" after the initial enemy wave has passed.