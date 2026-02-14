Contrary to popular myth, the Dead Hand is not a fully autonomous AI that is always awake and plotting the end of the world. It is a semi-dormant system. In times of relative peace, it remains switched off. It is only when geopolitical tensions reach a boiling point and a nuclear crisis is imminent that the Russian high command actively turns the system "on." This serves as a buffer, preventing a computer glitch from accidentally starting World War III on a random Tuesday.