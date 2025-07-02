LOGIN
What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 21:46 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 21:46 IST

Tesla Cybercab is a self-driving taxi service powered by AI and full self-driving tech. With no human driver, it aims to cut ride costs, rival Uber, and reshape city travel using Tesla’s own cars, charging network, and smart software.

What Is Tesla Cybercab?
1 / 7
(Photograph:X)

What Is Tesla Cybercab?

Tesla Cybercab is an upcoming self-driving taxi service. It uses Tesla’s electric cars, powered by advanced autonomous software, to offer rides without a human driver.

How Does Cybercab Work?
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

How Does Cybercab Work?

Cybercab relies on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. The cars use cameras, sensors, and AI to drive safely, pick up passengers, and drop them off everything automatically.

Why Is Cybercab Different?
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Why Is Cybercab Different?

Unlike regular ride-hailing, Cybercab does not need a driver. This could mean lower costs for riders and more availability, especially during busy times or in remote areas.

Challenging Uber’s Business
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Challenging Uber’s Business

Uber depends on human drivers. Tesla’s Cybercab could offer rides at lower prices, with no need to share fares with drivers, which will attract more users and change the entire taxi market.

Tesla Tech Edge
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Tesla Tech Edge

Tesla’s cars get regular software updates, making Cybercab smarter over time. The system learns from every journey, improving safety and efficiency with each ride.

Building a New Ecosystem
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Building a New Ecosystem

Tesla also has planned to connect Cybercab with its charging network and app. This would give users a seamless booking and travel experience, all managed by Tesla’s technology.

The Future of Urban Travel
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

The Future of Urban Travel

If successful, Cybercab could make driverless taxis common in cities. This would not only challenge Uber but could also change how people think about owning and using cars.

