/What is 'cold-launch' technology and how did India use it for the K-4 missile test in the Bay of Bengal?

Cold-launch is a missile deployment method that separates ejection from ignition, using compressed gas or steam to expel missiles from launch tubes without firing rocket engines inside the submarine. In this system, a gas generator creates intense pressure that acts like an underwater cannon, pushing the missile upward through the water column. Only after the missile surfaces and clears the ocean does its rocket engine ignite, which is fundamentally different from hot-launch where engines fire whilst the missile remains within the submarine structure.