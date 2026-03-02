/What is cluster bomb? IDF claims Iran fired missile with munitions at civilian area in Israel

The international spokesperson of IDF Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani accused Iran of intentionally firing missiles on Saturday (March 1, 2026) containing cluster sub-munitions at a densely populated civilian area of Israel with an intentions to cause extensive damage to lives. “Iran goes to great lengths in trying to maximise harm to Israeli civilians. Directing attacks at civilians is a war crime. We will continue to operate to protect Israel in accordance with international law,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani added in a post on X.