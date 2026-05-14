/What is China’s celebrated Huaiyang cuisine? A look inside the Trump-Xi state banquet menu

Published: May 14, 2026, 17:34 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 17:38 IST
The White House said the banquet menu blended Chinese flavours with internationally familiar dishes. Guests were served Lobster in Tomato Soup, Crispy Beef Ribs, Beijing Roast Duck, Stewed Seasonal Vegetables and Slow-Cooked Salmon in Mustard Sauce.
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A cuisine closely tied to Chinese state diplomacy
As US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a state banquet in Beijing, Huaiyang cuisine is widely expected to feature prominently on the menu, continuing China’s long tradition of using food as an instrument of diplomacy. Originating from the regions around Yangzhou and Huai’an near Shanghai, Huaiyang cuisine is regarded as one of China’s four great culinary traditions and among the country’s eight major regional cuisines. Known for delicate flavours, refined knife-work and seasonal ingredients, it has historically been favoured for official banquets and meetings involving foreign dignitaries.
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What was served at the Trump-Xi state banquet?
The White House said the banquet menu blended Chinese flavours with internationally familiar dishes, reflecting the broader theme of cultural exchange during the evening. Guests were served Lobster in Tomato Soup, Crispy Beef Ribs, Beijing Roast Duck, Stewed Seasonal Vegetables and Slow-Cooked Salmon in Mustard Sauce. The dessert and side selections included Pan-Fried Pork Bun, Trumpet Shell-Shaped Pastry, tiramisu, fruits and ice cream, combining traditional Chinese banquet elements with Western-style courses.
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Why Huaiyang cuisine suits diplomatic banquets
Chefs and food historians say the Huaiyang cuisine’s mild and balanced flavours make it especially suitable for international guests. “One of the key strengths of Huaiyang cuisine is its broad appeal. Its flavours are widely acceptable and accessible to most people ... including international guests,” Shi Qiang, executive chef at Shanghai’s Gui Hua Lou restaurant told Reuters. He added: “State banquets are not centered on luxury ingredients, they don't rely on expensive items, extravagance is simply not the focus.”
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A tradition stretching back decades
Huaiyang cuisine has appeared at several defining moments in modern Chinese history. It was served at the 1949 ‘founding banquet’ marking the establishment of the People’s Republic of China and at the country’s 50th anniversary banquet in 1999. Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin also selected Huaiyang dishes for a 2002 banquet honouring then-US President George W Bush.
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Food diplomacy and political symbolism
Food has frequently shaped memorable diplomatic moments in China. In 2023, former US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joked about accidentally eating “magic mushrooms” during a Beijing visit, while Joe Biden famously dined at a modest Beijing restaurant in 2011. China also created a chicken dish named after former US diplomat Henry Kissinger following his secret 1971 visit. During Trump’s previous China visit in 2017, Huaiyang-style dishes were included in the official meal, Reuters reported.
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Why the cuisine is considered ‘safe’
Shanghai-based food writer Christopher St. Cavish described Huaiyang cuisine as ideal for diplomatic settings because it avoids extreme flavours. “It’s great for banquets because it’s lighter than the food of Shandong ... not spicy like Sichuanese, and more approachable and less reliant on exotic ingredients than Cantonese,” he told Reuters.