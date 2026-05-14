/What is China’s celebrated Huaiyang cuisine? A look inside the Trump-Xi state banquet menu

As US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a state banquet in Beijing, Huaiyang cuisine is widely expected to feature prominently on the menu, continuing China’s long tradition of using food as an instrument of diplomacy. Originating from the regions around Yangzhou and Huai’an near Shanghai, Huaiyang cuisine is regarded as one of China’s four great culinary traditions and among the country’s eight major regional cuisines. Known for delicate flavours, refined knife-work and seasonal ingredients, it has historically been favoured for official banquets and meetings involving foreign dignitaries.