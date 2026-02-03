/What is Artemis 2 mission and why is it important for entire humanity?

The mission follows a "free-return trajectory." This means that once the crew is slung toward the Moon, Earth’s gravity will naturally pull them back home, even if their engines fail. This safety-first approach is critical for the "first crewed" mission of a new era. At their furthest point, the crew will be roughly 4,600 miles (7,400 km) beyond the far side of the Moon, further than any human has ever traveled from Earth.