Utah Governor Spencer Cox on September 12, announced the arrest of Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington County, Utah, in connection with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson, briefly an engineering student at Utah State University in 2021, was handed over to law enforcement by his father and is currently held in Utah County Jail. Investigators revealed that Robinson engraved provocative and politically charged messages on bullet casings used in the attack. These inscriptions, ranging from internet memes to references tied to anti-fascist symbolism, have raised questions about the influence of Antifa, the loose movement associated with opposition to fascism.
Authorities mentioned about the engravings recovered from both fired and unfired rounds. One casing read: 'Notices, Bulges, OWO, What’s This?', a phrase linked to online meme culture and the furry subculture. Another was more direct: 'Hey Fascist! Catch!' accompanied by symbols historically connected to anti-fascist resistance during the Second World War. Other casings bore 'Oh Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao,' referencing the Italian partisan song celebrated by anti-fascist fighters in wartime Italy and still used today as a rallying cry. A further inscription mocked the reader with the line: ‘If you read this, you are gay, LMAO.’
The phrase 'Hey fascist! catch!' 'speaks for itself, highlighting the political overtones of the shooting. Family members told investigators that Robinson despised Kirk, whom he regarded as 'full of hate and spreading hate.'
The term Antifa derives from the German ‘Antifaschistisch’ and traces back to the 1930s, when communists and other leftists organised against the rise of Nazism. Its symbolism, most notably the three arrows, was widely used across Europe during resistance struggles against fascist regimes. Following the war, the memory of these partisan groups inspired later generations of activists wary of fascism’s return. Antifa resurfaced prominently in the United States from the 2010s onwards, often appearing at protests against police brutality, racism, and right-wing events.
In the American context, Antifa is not a formal organisation but a decentralised movement made up of loosely connected groups and individuals. Members typically wear black clothing and masks and have engaged in confrontations with far-right demonstrators. The movement gained notoriety for its involvement in clashes at Donald Trump’s rallies, the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the widespread protests after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Critics, including former President Trump, have labelled Antifa a terrorist organisation, though in practice it functions more as a set of tactics than as a structured body. Supporters argue it provides a necessary bulwark against the far-right, while detractors point to episodes of property damage, doxing, and physical violence.
The discovery of anti-fascist slogans on Robinson’s ammunition has fuelled speculation about ideological motivation. While no evidence has yet linked Robinson to any formal Antifa group, the symbolism he adopted underscores the movement’s cultural resonance, particularly among younger activists who borrow from its history, slogans, and aesthetics.