/What is an aptitude test and did the Bilaspur loco pilot fail it?

The Bilaspur train accident probe reveals the loco pilot had not cleared the mandatory aptitude test. This raises serious safety concerns and has led to urgent tests and training for all MEMU pilots in the region.
An aptitude test evaluates a person’s mental and psychological ability to perform specific tasks safely. For loco pilots, the test checks if they can handle the pressures and responsibilities of operating passenger trains reliably.
Railways require loco pilots to pass aptitude tests to ensure they are mentally fit to drive trains. These tests help prevent accidents caused by human error linked to stress, attention lapses, or inadequate training.
On 4 November 2025, a MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near Bilaspur, killing 11 people and injuring over 20. The train passed multiple warning signals before hitting the goods train.
Investigations revealed that loco pilot Vidyasagar, who died in the crash, had not passed the mandatory psychological aptitude test required for passenger train operations. Many MEMU pilots in Bilaspur and Nagpur divisions also had not cleared this test.
Operating trains without passing aptitude tests increases risks. In Bilaspur, the pilot’s recent promotion and lack of proper psychological clearance possibly contributed to misjudging signals and speeding, leading to the fatal collision.
Following the accident, railways ordered urgent psychological tests for all MEMU loco pilots in affected divisions. They have also reinforced training, refresher courses, and real-time monitoring to improve safety.