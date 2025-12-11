For four decades, the Boeing Apache has defined the standards for attack helicopters worldwide. According to Boeing’s official website, there are more than 1,280 Apaches are in service across multiple nations, having accumulated over five million flight hours of which, 1.3 million are in combat. The AH-64E, the latest and most advanced variant, is described by Boeing as 'the world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter' and remains the backbone of the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet. With production secured until at least 2028 and operational relevance planned well into the 2060s, the Apache continues to evolve in step with modern multi-domain warfare.

