/What is 1947 tripartite agreement? The history of Nepali Gorkhas serving in India’s army

The relationship began in the early 19th century, when the British East India Company, after the Anglo-Nepalese War (1814-16), admired the fighting skill of Nepali soldiers and recruited them under the Treaty of Sugauli. Over the years, their numbers swelled; in two world wars, over 250,000 Gurkhas served globally across many theatres, Burma, Italy, North Africa, earning thousands of bravery awards and suffering tens of thousands of casualties.

