/What Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do aboard the ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to pilot a private mission to the ISS. His main role is to fly the Crew Dragon spacecraft and support the international crew during the 14-day Ax-4 mission.
Shukla is responsible for piloting the SpaceX Crew Dragon. He manages the spacecraft’s controls during launch, orbital manoeuvres, docking with the ISS, and the return to Earth.
As a pilot, Shukla serves as second-in-command to Commander Peggy Whitson. He assists in all key operations, including safety checks, system monitoring, and emergency procedures.
Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian scientists. These include studies on muscle regeneration, microalgae growth, plant biology, and human-computer interaction in microgravity.
He joins the crew in carrying out over 60 experiments from 31 countries. These studies cover human health, materials, and life sciences, helping prepare for future deep space missions.
During the mission, Shukla will interact with students in India, answering questions from the ISS. This outreach aims to inspire young people and boost interest in science and space.
Shukla’s presence marks India’s return to human spaceflight after 41 years. His training and work on Ax-4 will help ISRO prepare for future missions, including India’s own space station and Moon plans.