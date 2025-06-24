LOGIN
What Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do aboard the ISS

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 21:29 IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to pilot Axiom Mission 4, flies the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS. He’ll conduct experiments, support international research, and engage with Indian students, inspiring future space enthusiasts.

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Pilot on Axiom-4
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axom Space)

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to pilot a private mission to the ISS. His main role is to fly the Crew Dragon spacecraft and support the international crew during the 14-day Ax-4 mission.

Piloting the Crew Dragon
2 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Piloting the Crew Dragon

Shukla is responsible for piloting the SpaceX Crew Dragon. He manages the spacecraft’s controls during launch, orbital manoeuvres, docking with the ISS, and the return to Earth.

Supporting Mission Commander
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axom Space)

Supporting Mission Commander

As a pilot, Shukla serves as second-in-command to Commander Peggy Whitson. He assists in all key operations, including safety checks, system monitoring, and emergency procedures.

Leading Indian Science Experiments
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axom Space)

Leading Indian Science Experiments

Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian scientists. These include studies on muscle regeneration, microalgae growth, plant biology, and human-computer interaction in microgravity.

International Science Collaboration
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axom Space)

International Science Collaboration

He joins the crew in carrying out over 60 experiments from 31 countries. These studies cover human health, materials, and life sciences, helping prepare for future deep space missions.

Engaging with Indian Students
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axom Space)

Engaging with Indian Students

During the mission, Shukla will interact with students in India, answering questions from the ISS. This outreach aims to inspire young people and boost interest in science and space.

India in Space
7 / 7
(Photograph:X | Axom Space)

India in Space

Shukla’s presence marks India’s return to human spaceflight after 41 years. His training and work on Ax-4 will help ISRO prepare for future missions, including India’s own space station and Moon plans.

