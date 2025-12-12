/What India’s Tejas Mk2 offers that Bangladesh’s Eurofighter does not

Tejas Mk2 is planned to use an advanced variant of the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, developed by DRDO. It provides long-range air search, ground mapping, and track-while-scan capability. Eurofighter Typhoon uses the Captor-E AESA radar, which is highly capable but depends entirely on European suppliers. Tejas Mk2’s indigenous radar gives India full control over upgrades, parts, and long-term support, which Bangladesh will not have with Eurofighter.