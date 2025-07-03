For a country like India situated in a volatile neighbourhood and facing complex military challenges, the Russia-Ukraine war provides valuable insights into modern warfare, from logistics and air defence to the role of domestic defence production.
The ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict has become one of the most closely studied wars of the modern era, not only for its brutal battlefield dynamics but also for the critical strategic lessons it offers. For a country like India situated in a volatile neighbourhood and facing complex military challenges, this war provides valuable insights into modern warfare, from logistics and air defence to the role of domestic defence production. Here are 5 lessons India can learn from the conflict:
Ukraine now finds itself in a precarious position following the Pentagon’s decision to halt the delivery of advanced weapons systems, including Patriot air defence systems, Hellfire missiles, and GMLRS rockets. Its reliance on foreign military aid has exposed a strategic vulnerability. For India, this highlights the strategic importance of self-reliance. Strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing under initiatives like 'Make in India' will be critical to ensuring operational autonomy and sustainability in the event of a prolonged conflict.
The Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the critical role of air defence systems. Ukraine and Russia both used air defence systems. Ukraine's effective use of US-supplied Patriot and NASAMS units had helped them to intercept Russian missiles and drones, while for Russia its S-400s played a crucial role in its air defence. India must accelerate the development and deployment of systems like the indigenous Akash and S-400 to protect key infrastructure and urban centres from potential aerial threats.
The prolonged conflict has shown the need for adaptable, technologically advanced armed forces. Russia’s conventional strategy, built on tanks and long convoys, got stalled against nimble, mobile Ukrainian ground forces using portable anti-tank weapons and guerrilla tactics. India’s geography includes icy mountains in Ladakh, dense forests in the northeast, and desert terrain in the west. Static border posts and conventional troop mobilisation are no longer enough. The Indian Army must: Invest in light, mobile strike forces, integrate AI-enabled surveillance, smart munitions that are capable of rapid deployment. We must use drones for surveillance and logistics in tough terrains.
Ukraine’s use of small drones, sabotage units, and cyber warfare has delayed and disrupted Russia’s larger military. This underscores the value of asymmetric tactics. India should invest more in unconventional warfare capabilities, such as electronic warfare, cyber operations, and drone swarms to counter larger adversaries effectively.
Russia’s early logistical setbacks exposed a critical vulnerability. Ukraine capitalised by targeting fuel convoys and supply chains. For India, improving military logistics, especially in remote areas like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, is crucial. Investing in logistics command, automated supply chains, and rapid transport solutions can be decisive.
Ukrainian civilians have supported war efforts through volunteering, tech innovation, and resistance. India can learn from this model by enhancing civil-military coordination, building public awareness, and using domestic tech start-ups in defence applications.
While Ukraine’s military resistance is vital, its international diplomacy, especially with NATO and the EU has secured critical aid and political backing. Diplomatic efforts have been crucial in facilitating humanitarian and aid and supply of arms & ammunitions to Ukraine to fight the war. India must continue building strategic alliances, not just for deterrence, but also to ensure support in case of future conflicts.