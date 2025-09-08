LOGIN
What if Voyager found holes in the 'Firewall' protecting our solar system?

Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:39 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 13:39 IST

The Firewall’s Purpose
(Photograph: NASA)

The firewall at the Solar System’s edge is a region where the solar wind collides with interstellar plasma. It acts like a shield, slowing and filtering incoming cosmic radiation.

Voyager’s Observations
(Photograph: NASA)

As Voyager 1 and 2 passed the heliopause, they detected fluctuations in plasma density. These variations suggest the firewall is not uniform but patchy.

Possible Holes in the Shield
(Photograph: X)

If the firewall has gaps, it could allow high-energy cosmic rays to pass more easily into the inner Solar System, increasing radiation exposure.

How Earth Is Still Protected
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Even if the firewall has weak spots, Earth is additionally shielded by the magnetosphere and atmosphere, which absorb or deflect most radiation.

What Voyager’s Data Means
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s instruments recorded areas where the plasma density dropped unexpectedly. Scientists interpret these as possible “holes” or fluctuations in the boundary.

A Dynamic Border
(Photograph: NASA)

The firewall is shaped by the changing solar wind. During strong solar activity, the shield may strengthen; during weak phases, gaps could appear more often.

Why It Matters for Space Travel
(Photograph: NASA)

Understanding holes in the firewall is crucial for planning future interstellar missions, as spacecraft outside the Solar System would face more direct cosmic radiation.

