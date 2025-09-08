/What if Voyager found holes in the 'Firewall' protecting our solar system?

The firewall is shaped by the changing solar wind. During strong solar activity, the shield may strengthen; during weak phases, gaps could appear more often.
The firewall at the Solar System’s edge is a region where the solar wind collides with interstellar plasma. It acts like a shield, slowing and filtering incoming cosmic radiation.
As Voyager 1 and 2 passed the heliopause, they detected fluctuations in plasma density. These variations suggest the firewall is not uniform but patchy.
If the firewall has gaps, it could allow high-energy cosmic rays to pass more easily into the inner Solar System, increasing radiation exposure.
Even if the firewall has weak spots, Earth is additionally shielded by the magnetosphere and atmosphere, which absorb or deflect most radiation.
Voyager’s instruments recorded areas where the plasma density dropped unexpectedly. Scientists interpret these as possible “holes” or fluctuations in the boundary.
Understanding holes in the firewall is crucial for planning future interstellar missions, as spacecraft outside the Solar System would face more direct cosmic radiation.