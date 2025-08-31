LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What if Voyager 1 had AI controlling it?

What if Voyager 1 had AI controlling it?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 17:32 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 17:32 IST

AI could recognise patterns in interstellar plasma, cosmic rays, and magnetic shifts, building a dynamic “knowledge base” of deep space. Instead of simply recording numbers, Voyager would evolve into an active learner of the cosmos.

Smarter Navigation
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Smarter Navigation

Instead of waiting 22 hours for commands from Earth, an AI-driven Voyager could have recalculated its path in real time. During flybys of Jupiter and Saturn, it might have chosen better angles for photographs or even redirected slightly to study moons like Europa or Titan in more detail.

Real-Time Science Decisions
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Real-Time Science Decisions

Voyager’s imaging schedule was fixed years in advance. With AI onboard, the probe could have spotted unusual storms, volcanic eruptions, or magnetic field changes and immediately adjusted its instruments to capture the event, something humans couldn’t coordinate fast enough.

Onboard Data Filtering
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Onboard Data Filtering

Voyager currently beams back raw data, leaving Earth to process everything. AI could have compressed, analysed, and prioritised findings before sending them, ensuring only the most valuable scientific insights reached scientists on Earth, saving time and bandwidth.

Self-Healing Capabilities
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Self-Healing Capabilities

Cosmic radiation and micrometeorite impacts have threatened Voyager for decades. With AI, the spacecraft could detect malfunctions early, reroute power, and even shut down or restart failing systems without waiting for Earth’s troubleshooting.

Learning the Universe
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Learning the Universe

AI could recognise patterns in interstellar plasma, cosmic rays, and magnetic shifts, building a dynamic “knowledge base” of deep space. Instead of simply recording numbers, Voyager would evolve into an active learner of the cosmos.

Extending the Mission
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Extending the Mission

Every year, NASA engineers carefully decide which instruments to power down as energy runs out. An AI-controlled Voyager might manage its power budget more efficiently, keeping itself alive longer and choosing which instruments matter most at each stage.

A New Kind of Explorer
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center))

A New Kind of Explorer

If Voyager had AI, it wouldn’t just represent humanity’s curiosity, it would act as an independent explorer, making discoveries on its own. Future spacecraft may not only carry our messages to the stars but also think, adapt, and perhaps even interact with alien environments in ways Voyager never could.

Trending Photo

What if Voyager 1 had AI controlling it?
7

What if Voyager 1 had AI controlling it?

What if Voyager returns to Earth after 1,000 years?
7

What if Voyager returns to Earth after 1,000 years?

Want to know more about Princess Diana? Here's list of films & series based on her life
7

Want to know more about Princess Diana? Here's list of films & series based on her life

Think Voyager was alone? Humanity has sent more missions to the outer solar system than you think!
9

Think Voyager was alone? Humanity has sent more missions to the outer solar system than you think!

What did NASA’s Juno mission discover about Jupiter? Here are 5 mind-blowing findings..
7

What did NASA’s Juno mission discover about Jupiter? Here are 5 mind-blowing findings..