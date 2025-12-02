/What if the sun started dimming? What could happen to Earth? Gradual and sudden scenarios explained

If the Sun were to start dimming, what would happen to Earth? Will a gradual dimming keep our planet unaffected, or will it spell doom? If sunlight were to vanish all of a sudden, that would fling Earth out of the solar system, with all life wiped out soon.
Our Sun is what keeps life going on Earth. If it stops shining the way it does, with its brightness lowering even a small bit, it would prove catastrophic for our planet. The upcoming film Project Hail Mary tackles this topic, where an astronaut goes on a mission to understand why the sun is dimming.
Experts say that even a tiny change in how the sun shines can kill most life forms on Earth. Not everything will vanish overnight since there are life forms that survive in the deepest portions of the ocean where sunlight doesn't even reach.
Humans will be at the forefront and at the biggest risk of being wiped out. A dimming sun will eventually cool down the planet. The weather will change, and days will become colder. Maintaining warmth will become a challenge, and people might have to move underground.
Crops and plants will be affected. With less sunlight available, the process of photosynthesis will suffer and might ultimately end. This will lead to a lack of food for humans, as plants start to die off. As plant-eating animals die due to a lack of food, carnivores will also soon meet their end.
If the Sun dims gradually, the effects will be felt, but a total extinction will take longer. Ecosystems and the climate will still change, albeit slowly. Food production will slowly start to fall, creating a food crisis. Winters will become colder, and humans might find it hard to adapt. Some life forms might adapt to the changing world. History suggests that Ice Ages were ushered in even with a slight change in solar energy and light.
If the Sun were to go poof suddenly, that would be the worst scenario for life on Earth. After exactly eight minutes, Earth would go dark. It will also feel the gravitational effects and might drift away. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and the oceans will freeze. Almost all life will die pretty quickly.